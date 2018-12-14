SC rules out probe into Rafale deal case; here's a timeline of events

Following is the chronology of events in which the Friday gave the government a clean chit in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and dismissed all the petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the deal: -Dec 30, 2002: Defence Procurement Procedures (DPP) adopted to streamline procurement procedures.

-Aug 28, 2007: Ministry of Defence issues Request for Proposal for procurement of 126 MMRCA (medium multi-role combat aircraft) fighters.

-Sep 4, 2008: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group incorporates Reliance Aerospace Technologies Ltd (RATL).

-May 2011: Air Force shortlists Rafale and Eurofighter jets.

-Jan 30, 2012: Aviation's Rafale aircraft comes up with the lowest bid.

-Mar 13, 2014: Work Share agreement signed between HAL and Aviation under which they were responsible for 70 per cent and 30 per cent of the work, respectively, for 108 aircraft.

-Aug 8, 2014: Then defence minister Arun Jaitley tells Parliament that 18 direct 'fly-away' aircraft expected to be delivered in 3-4 years from signing of the contract. Remaining 108 aircraft to be delivered in the next seven years.

-Apr 8, 2015: The then foreign secretary says detailed discussions underway between Dassault, MoD and HAL.

-Apr 10: New deal for acquisition of 36 direct 'fly-away' aircraft from France announced.

-Jan 26, 2016: India and France sign MoU for 36 Rafale aircraft.

-Sep 23: Inter-governmental agreement signed.

-Nov 18: Government states in Parliament that the cost of each Rafale aircraft to be approximately Rs 670 crore and that all aircraft will be delivered by April 2022.

-Dec 31, 2016: Aviation's Annual Report reveals the actual price paid for the 36 aircrafts at about Rs 60,000 crore, more than double the government's stated price in Parliament.

-Mar 13, 2018: PIL in SC seeks independent probe into Centre's decision to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and disclosure of the cost involved in the deal before Parliament.

-Sep 5: SC agrees to hear PIL seeking stay on Rafale fighter jet deal.

-Sep 18: SC adjourns hearing on PIL seeking stay on Rafale fighter jet deal to October 10.

-Oct 8: SC agrees to hear on October 10 fresh PIL seeking direction to Centre to file in "sealed cover" the details of the agreement for buying 36 Rafale fighter Jets.

-Oct 10: SC asks Centre to provide details of decision making process in the Rafale fighter jet deal in a sealed cover.

-Oct 24: Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeking registration of FIR into Rafale fighter jet deal.

-Oct 31: SC asks Centre to place before it in a sealed cover within 10 days the pricing details of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

-Nov 12: Centre places price details of 36 Rafale fighter jets in a sealed cover before SC. It also gives details of steps that led to finalisation of the



-Nov 14: SC reserves order on pleas seeking court-monitored probe in

-Dec 14: SC says there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process of the Modi government and dismisses all the petitions seeking direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the jet deal.