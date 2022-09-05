SC seeks Centre's response on plea raising issue of vacancies in CVC.

The on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea that raised the issue of in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka issued notice to the Centre seeking a response within three weeks on the plea filed by NGO 'Common Cause'.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said has been held to be the most important integrity institution in the country.

"What is the position? How many people are manning this?" the bench asked.

Bhushan said two posts are laying vacant -- one for 25 months and the other for 15 months.

The plea has said that the authority has failed to fill in the in the in time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)