SC seeks replies of UP govt, authorities on house demolition of accused

Stating that authorities should strictly follow due procedure under the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought replies from the Uttar Pradesh government and its authorities within three days on pleas alleging the illegal demolition of houses of those accused in last week's violence.
There must be a sense among the citizens that rule of law prevails in the country, a vacation bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath said,
Everything should be fair. We expect the authorities to strictly follow the due procedure under the law, it said.
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.
