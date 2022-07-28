SC to hear Kejriwal govt's plea challenging postponement of MCD polls

-
ALSO READ
'Horror houses': Women's panel finds syringes, drugs in MCD-run schools
Rename MCD bill as Kejriwal-phobia bill, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Congress accuses BJP, AAP of trying to postpone MCD polls fearing defeat
Smriti Irani lashes at Arvind Kejriwal for depriving MCD of Rs 13,000 cr
MCD officials near ITO graveyard with bulldozer for anti-encroachment drive
-
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party government challenging the postponement of Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital.
The apex court is also slated to hear several important matters, including pleas of the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren against a high court order that had accepted the maintainability of a PIL for a probe against the JMM leader into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases.
Another bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud would consider the plea related to illegal continuation of committee and Praful Patel as president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) for over a decade.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)