SC to hear Ramdev's plea against FIR on his allopathy remarks next week

The on Monday posted for next week the hearing on Yoga guru Ramdev's plea against the registration of multiple FIRs against him in various states over his alleged remarks on the efficacy of allopathy in COVID-19 treatment.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said that yesterday night it received a large volume of documents and CDs etc and posted the hearing into the matter for next week.

Last week, the Bench had asked Ramdev to place before it the original video and transcript of statements made by him which led to the registration of multiple FIRs against him.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Ramdev said documents and CDs have been filed before the court.

Ramdev's plea sought clubbing of FIRs and transfer of cases lodged against him to Delhi.

His petition also sought a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him and has sought protection from coercive actions in FIRs lodged by Indian Medical Associations (IMA) Patna and Raipur branches.

In the last hearing, Rohatgi had contended that Ramdev is a public figure and in a private event, he propounds a view that Ayurveda is better than allopathy.

He had said that Ramdev had clarified he has nothing against doctors. He is entitled to have a view whether Allopathy is better, Homeopathy is better or Ayurveda is better, Rohatgi argued.

Rohatgi had further submitted that all kinds of cases have been filed against Ramdev and "as multiple FIRs have been filed in different parts of the country we ask the court to club them".

"One remembers more than a year ago, Patanjali had got a drug Coronil, everyone had gone against him. The point is he is not against them, so why multiple cases. There is freedom of speech," Rohatgi had argued.

Ramdev has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In a video, Ramdev was allegedly heard saying -- "Allopathy is a stupid science and medicines such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) have failed to treat Covid-19 patients."

His remarks caused massive outrage and the IMA sent a legal notice to him.

On June 16, police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Raipur's IMA unit against Ramdev for allegedly spreading "false" information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of COVID-19.

As per the complaint, since over the last one year, Ramdev has been allegedly propagating false information and his threatening statements on social media against medicines being used by the medical fraternity, Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other frontline organisations in the treatment of COVID-19.

The complaint said there are several videos of Ramdev on social media in which he had allegedly made such misleading remarks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)