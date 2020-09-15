SC to organise workshop to create awareness during Covid-19 pandemic

The is organising an interactive workshop on Tuesday to ensure overall wellness and to create awareness amongst its officers, Registry officials, advocates and litigants to enable them to deal with the strain, fear and anxieties induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court, which on Monday issued a press note in this regard, termed the current situation as unprecedented and said the workshop, 'Mind Matters', is being organised on the directions of Chief Justice S A Bobde, who noticed the stress, fear, anxiety and worries that are common responses due to uncertainty raised during COVID-19 Pandemic.

The workshop will be organized in collaboration with the Director, Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences, Delhion Tuesday.

All the officers of the rank of Registrars and Additional Registrars will join the workshop. Learning from the experience of the workshop interactive programmes will be arranged for others staff members and stake-holders in future. Mental wellness Helpdesk & tele-consultation is in contemplation for future in the of India, the press note said.

The Administration has been focusing on physical aspect and ensuring the physical safety of all concerned from the contagion of COVID-19. But the studies have indicated long term psychological distress of the pandemic.

In the wake of these stressful and testing times, the leaders in the administration need to lead from the front and ensure overall wellness of all the subordinates, besides keeping themselves mentally strong and well equipped to cope up with the and anxiety, the note said.

It said that learning from the experience of the workshop interactive programmes will be arranged for other staff members and stake-holders in future.

Mental wellness Helpdesk and tele-consultation is in contemplation for future in the Supreme Court of India, it said.

