SC restricts its functioning, only five benches to operate from Thursday

The on Wednesday decided to further restrict its functioning due to pandemic and announced that only five benches will function from Thursday.

According to court officials, only urgent cases which have been directed for listing will be taken up for hearing by the benches.

Earlier in the day, the office bearers of the Advocates-on-Record Association interacted with secretary general of the apex court and urged him to issue a circular to ensure that only urgent matters are mentioned by lawyers.

The bar body also urged the apex court official that the work of the registry should be curtailed accordingly to avoid the spread of virus.

The secretary general assured that a circular to this effect will be issued after due process and deliberation.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and three of the had taken stock of preparedness and safety measures adopted in the apex court in wake of the outbreak.

The CJI, who was accompanied by Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and L Nageswara Rao had interacted with advocates in the apex court about the problem of over crowding in corridors and other preparedness.

The had also discussed the issues with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, and former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh.

Earlier, the apex court had decided that from March 16, only six benches of the apex court will function and take up only 12 urgent matters each to avoid overcrowding of court rooms.