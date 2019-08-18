SC verdict on Tarun Tejpal's plea in sexual harassment case likely Monday

The Supreme Court is on Monday likely to rule on senior journalist Tarun Tejpal's appeal to quash charges in an alleged sexual assault case lodged against him by a former colleague.

The Goa Police has said there are "contemporaneous" WhatsApp messages and e-mails which showed Tejpal, the founder and former editor of Tehelka magazine, should face trial in the case.

The police, while opposing Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges framed against him, had told the bench that there was "ample material" warranting trial in the case.

Tejpal's lawyer had refuted the allegations and told the bench that certain WhatsApp messages were concealed and referred to CCTV footage of the hotel where the alleged incident took place.

Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted the former colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

He has moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's December 20, 2017 order dismissing his plea seeking quashing of charges.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai will deliver the judgement.