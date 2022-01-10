India records 179,723 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; Omicron tally at 4,033

saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,033 cases of variant, 1,552 have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.

A total 1,79,723 new infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 227 days.

A total 1,86,364 new infections were reported on May 27 last year.

The active cases have increased to 7,23,619, accounting for 2.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 96.62 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,33,008 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 7.92 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,45,00,172, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have crossed 151.94 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

