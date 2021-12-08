Scrap MP quota in Kendriya Vidyalayas: BJP leader demands in RS

-
ALSO READ
No proposal to increase number of seats in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Govt
Andhra Pradesh to implement 10% EWS quota in employment, education
GST Council may take up proposal for cutting rate on steel scrap to 5%
Decision on OBC quota in local governing bodies in a week: Uddhav Thackeray
SC seek replies from Centre, MCC on plea against OBCs,EWS quota in NEET
-
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the 7,880 MP quota seats in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) be scrapped as they go against "the spirit of democracy".
Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Modi said the MP quota in KVS was also a major reason why parliamentarians were losing elections as each of the Members of Parliament (MPs) was able to recommend only 10 students and disappoint thousands of others who approached him seeking admission of their children.
There are 788 MPs and each MP has the discretionary power to recommend 10 children for admission in a KVS.
He said each MP gets requests from thousands of people seeking admission of their wards in KVS under the MP quota. However, he could recommend only 10 children.
"Due to this, there is growing anger among people. There should be transparency... This is also becoming a big reason for MPs losing elections... The MP quota of 10 seats in a KVS should be scrapped immediately," the Raya Sabha MP said.
"This goes against the spirit of democracy, transparency and meritocracy. When MPs are not given any right in central universities, IITs and IIMs, why should they have it in KVS," he sought to know.
The former deputy chief minister of Bihar was of the opinion that the seats be left open for meritorious students so that the "poor and ordinary" are benefitted.
Modi said he has spoken to many fellow MPs and they too want this quota to end. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has already surrendered his MP quota.
The BJP leader further said the Delhi High Court had in 1998 given an order to end the MP quota in KVS. However, it was re-introduced in 2000. It was scrapped again in 2010 when Kapil Sibal was the minister for human resource development, but re-introduced yet again.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU