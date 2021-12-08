Indian Navy a preferred security partner for its maritime neighbours: Prez

The is looked upon as a preferred security partner by the country's maritime neighbours and it has a huge role to play in furthering India's foreign policy in protecting the interests, President said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony where the Navy's 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron was presented the President's Standard honour for its service, Kovind said the naval squadron has been deployed for a multitude of operations.

"They are not only securing the country's maritime borders through mission-based deployments but also undertake diplomatic missions in the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf and anti-piracy operations.

"Our nation is a maritime nation and our navy has a huge role to play in the furtherance of our foreign policy and in protecting our interests and commercial aspirations," the President said.

He said the Navy has been successfully safeguarding the country's extensive maritime interests with resolve and tenacity.

The emerging geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region present India with an opportunity to play a pivotal role, the President said.

He said a large share of global maritime trade transits through the Indian Ocean Region. Therefore, maintaining peace and tranquillity in this region is of paramount importance, not only for the country but also for the entire global community.

"Today, as one of the largest navies in the world, the is looked upon by our maritime neighbours as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region," he added.

He said the has invested significant effort in meeting all regional commitments and furthering our engagements with partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The President also lauded the Navy's efforts to render assistance to the people during humanitarian crises or natural disasters, within the country and beyond.

The Navy played a critical role in the repatriation of Indian citizens during COVID-19 and rescue operations during cyclone Tauktae, he observed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)