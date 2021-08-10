Search operation continues for missing pilots in Ranjit Sagar Dam

-
Searches continued on Tuesday to locate the two pilots missing after the helicopter crash in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
A defence statement said, "Military authorities are leaving no stone unturned to search for the helicopter which crashed and sank into the Ranjit Sagar Dam on Aug 3, 2021 along with two pilots.
"The expanse of dam is 25 km long, 8 km wide and more than 500 feet deep.
"Indian Army is coordinating the efforts of Indian Navy deep divers team consisting of 2 Officers, 4 JCOs and 24 Other Ranks, Indian Army Special Forces divers team consisting of 2 Officers, 1 JCO and 24 Other ranks, multi beam sonars, side scanners, remotely operated vehicles and underwater manipulators which have been flown in from Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi and pressed into action at the crash site of the dam.
"Search operation continues unabated in spite of bad weather and rain. Expertise and equipment of Army, Navy, IAF, NDRF, SDRF, NGOs, State Police, Dam Authority and private firms from all over the country have also been put into action.
"This deep underwater operation is especially challenging due to the near zero visibility below 50 meters owing to the colloidal nature of water in this season which adversely impacts accuracy of sonars and other sensors.
"Experts, specialised equipment and divers are being continuously flown in and international assistance is also being sought.
"No efforts are being spared for early conclusion of the search operation. A small area of 60m by 60m has been localised and special sonar equipment flown in from Kochi is being employed to enable the search operations to enter their final phase".
