Seat belt alert needed for rear seats too in 4-wheelers: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, stressed on the importance of passengers in the rear seat wearing seatbelt while travelling in four-wheelers.
Referring to the tragic death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday, Gadkari said, "I have made legal provisions in this regard."
Mistry, former Tata Sons Chairman, was sitting in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt when his speeding Mercedes crashed into a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference here, Gadkari said that provisions are being be made to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats, just like the driver's seat.
"Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has called me three times from London to start a campaign in the backdrop of the death of Cyrus Mistry," Gadkari said.
"Though wearing seatbelt is mandatory for those sitting in the rear seat of a car, it is not followed. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar along with many cricketers have agreed to campaign for this free of cost," Gadkari said.
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 07:52 IST