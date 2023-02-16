JUST IN
Will intensify agitation if govt doesn't meet demands, say Ladakh groups
Sebi asks brokers, depositories to maintain websites to bring transparency
116,000 students to take SSC exams in Thane district of Maharashtra
Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs to land in India on Saturday
Explained: Why is Microsoft's Bing behaving like your confused friend?
BoB, IOB hike lending rates; SBI marginally increases deposit rates
Group of lunar meteorites throw light on origin of basalts on Moon: ISRO
People get back money lost to chit fund companies in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi lays emphasis on developing sporting talent at grassroots level
Mizoram govt working to provide piped water to all rural households by Dec
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs to land in India on Saturday
icon-arrow-left
Will intensify agitation if govt doesn't meet demands, say Ladakh groups
Business Standard

Sebi asks brokers, depositories to maintain websites to bring transparency

A designated website brings in transparency and helps the investors to keep themselves well informed about the various activities of the Stock broker (SB) and Depository participant (DP)

Topics
SEBI | Sebi norms | Brokers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Sebi

With an aim to bring in transparency, capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday mandated all stock brokers and depositories to maintain websites.

A designated website brings in transparency and helps the investors to keep themselves well informed about the various activities of the Stock broker (SB) and Depository participant (DP).

In view of the same, considering the advancement in technology and need to provide better services to the investors, all SBs and DPs have been mandated to maintain a designated website, Sebi said in a circular.

Such website would mandatorily display information such as basic details of the SB/DP such as registration number, registered address of head office and branches and names and contact details such as E-mail IDs etc of all key managerial personnel, including compliance officer.

In addition, such website is required to display step-by-step procedures for opening an account, filing a complaint on a designated E-mail ID, and finding out the status of the complaint and details of authorised persons.

The new framework would come into effect from August 16, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

The URL to the website of a SB or DP would be reported to the stock exchanges or depositories within a week of this circular coming into effect. Any modification in the URL need to be reported within three days of such changes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 20:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU