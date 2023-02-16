Drugs, liquor, cash valued at Rs 147 cr seized in 3 poll-bound NE states

-
ALSO READ
What changes can consumers expect in Delhi after change in liquor policy?
Why states are unwilling to take lessons from Delhi liquor excise saga
Delhi govt to open 500 liquor stores as old excise duty policy returns
Analysts remain bearish on liquor companies despite Q1 volume gains
Illegal liquor: Consumption may be up, but deaths show the opposite trend
-
The Election Commission has seized drugs, cash, and freebies worth over Rs 147 crore in Tripura, where Assembly elections were held on Thursday, and Nagaland and Meghalaya, which will go to the polls on February 27, officials said.
According to the officials the seized items included Rs 14 crore in cash, foreign liquor valued at over Rs 9 crore and drugs worth of Rs 85.76 crore.
The highest seizures were made in Meghalaya at over Rs 63 crore, followed by Tripura (Rs 44.67 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 39.19 crore).
The poll panel said that the seizures in the three states marked a significant increase -- over 20 times -- as compared to the Assembly elections in 2018.
The Commission said that a special inter-agency team has been constituted to control illegal drugs.
The team has destroyed ganja worth over Rs 14 crore being cultivated in Tripura.
--IANS
sc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU