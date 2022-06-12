Security bolstered in violence-hit Ranchi, internet restored after 33 hours

-
ALSO READ
Prophet row: Internet services suspended in Ranchi in wake of protests
Ranchi under heavy police cover after two die in protest over Prophet row
Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad
Violence in Ranchi due to weak leadership, CM Soren should resign: BJP
Uddhav slams BJP over prophet remark row, says country faced embarrassment
-
Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as shops and other establishments remained shut amid heavy deployment of security forces in the wake of violent protests over controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.
Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said.
Around 2,500 police personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people were critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.
The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
"Eight FIRs have been lodged and police teams are investigating the matter. We have detained many people for interrogation. The matter is being investigated," Jharkhand Police Spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar, told PTI.
Homkar said heavy police deployment has been ensured to maintain law and order.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups.
FIRs have been filed against over 10,000 unnamed people, official sources said.
Repeated calls to several top police officers of the state for more detail on the situation went unanswered.
Md Haji Hasim, the president of Daily Market Traders Association, told PTI that nearly 1,100 shops are shut.
Meanwhile, internet services in Ranchi district, which were suspended from 7 pm on Friday as a precautionary measure, resumed after 33 hours.
The internet services were restored at 4 am on Sunday, said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan.
Police had on Sunday said 12 of its personnel and an equal number of civilians were injured in the protests that turned violent.
Eyewitnesses, however, have claimed the number could be over 60.
A RIMS official told PTI that eight injured people undergoing treatment at the medical facility are critical, with one Nadeem Ansari, 24, still on a ventilator and battling for life.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU