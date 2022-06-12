Violence in Ranchi due to weak leadership, CM Soren should resign: BJP

-
ALSO READ
Prophet row: Internet services suspended in Ranchi in wake of protests
Local BJP leader arrested in Kanpur over tweet on Prophet Muhammad
Ranchi under heavy police cover after two die in protest over Prophet row
EC issues notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over mining lease
Jharkhand: No harm in KCR-Soren meet, but Congress cautious
-
BJP on Saturday said the violence in Ranchi in which two lives were lost was the outcome of weak leadership and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren "in the interest of the state".
In a statement here, BJP national vice-presdent Raghuabar Das said alleged that the Jharkhand government was not at all prepared despite the union home ministry cautioning it following protests against comments made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Navin Kumar Jindal on Prophet Muhammad.
Taking advantage of the state government's unpreparedness miscreants went on the rampage and attacked religious places of the majority community for hours at Ranchi on Friday, Das, a former chief minister of the state, claimed.
The police has failed to control the unruly mob, he said adding the involvement of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) behind Friday's violence cannot be ruled out.
Das demanded a probe in this regard.
PFI had been banned in the state in Februray 2019 when Das was at its helm to curb its anti-national activities and for keeping links with terror outfits like ISIS.
Terming Soren as "inefficient and inactive", Das demanded his resignation as "ruling the state is not his cup of tea".
Soren should resign in the "interest of the state", the BJP leader said and suggested that he hand over the baton to an efficient MLA of the ruling JMM in the state.
"I myself took to the streets and tackled the situation when anti-social element tried to disturb the tranquility and communal harmony in Ranchi during my tenure," he claimed and regretted that such incidents mostly affects poorer section of the society.
The anti-social elements have been indulging in such acts of violence ever since the 'maha-gathbandhan' (grand alliance) government came to power in the state, Das alleged.
Two people were killed and several others including the senior superintendent of police of Ranchi were injured in the violence at Ranchi. The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in parts of the city and suspended internet services till further notice.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU