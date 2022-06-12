Fire breaks out at Bhubaneswar's Keshari shopping mall, no casualties

A minor fire broke out at Keshari in the heart of on Sunday but no casualties have been reported so far, a fire officer said.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the first and second floors of the and fire tenders doused the flames, he said.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained but it could be due to a short-circuit on the first floor, Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das.

Das has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

This was the second fire incident in the . On April 16, a major fire had turned properties worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.

