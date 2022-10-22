JUST IN
White collar crime affecting economy to be considered seriously: CBI court
Mumbai logs 146 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 986
Extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez deleted evidence from phone, says ED
Cattle smuggling scam: Delhi court sends Sehgal Hossain to 7-day custody
DSEU Lighthouse centres will help students get jobs, says AAP MLA Atishi
Seven injured in blast at BPCL oil depot near Bhopal, says official
RSS body slams Delhi govt ban on all kinds of firecrackers during Diwali
Modi hails PMAY for bringing socio-economic change, slams Revdi culture
Delhi's overall air quality likely to remain 'poor' till Diwali: Report
Upcoming G-20 summit will promote Punjab for business, says CM Mann
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
White collar crime affecting economy to be considered seriously: CBI court
Kerala govt launches mobile app to prevent cyber crimes against children
Business Standard

Security forces bust hideout in J-K Ramban, recover ammunition, explosives

Security forces on Saturday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | border security force

Press Trust of India  |  Ramban (J-K) 

J&K security forces
Representative Image

Security forces on Saturday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of arms and ammunition in a remote forested area in Khari tehsil of Ramban, the police and the Army launched a joint search operation there, they said.

A militant hideout was unearthed and ammunition and explosive material were recovered, the officials said.

The recoveries included 310 AK-47 rounds, 30 9mm rounds, one 9mm magazine, six AK rifle magazines, one grenade, one tape recorder, one handset with antenna and two cassettes, they said.

Three battery terminals, one negative photo film, five pencil cells, one plastic can, one pocket diary, cooper wire and one blade were also recovered, they added.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at police station Banihal in this regard, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 21:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU