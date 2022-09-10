Gujarat asking for change, Sisodia to soon take out march here: Kejriwal

-
Gujarat is asking for change and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia will soon take out a march in the BJP-ruled state to fulfil the demand of people, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
The AAP national convenor, however, did not mention in his post when his deputy Sisodia will visit Gujarat to take out a march of his party for change in the state.
"Gujarat is asking for change. Soon, Manish Sisodia ji will take out a march in Gujarat," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Just need change now", he added.
Responding to Kejriwal's tweet, the AAP's Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia welcomed Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, ahead of his visit and appealed to the people of the state to bring "change" by voting for the Kejriwal-led party in the upcoming assembly polls "on the issue of education, health, electricity and employment".
"Welcome to Gujarat, Manish Sisodia--the hero of the revolution brought in the education sector in Delhi," Italia said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Gujarat is asking for change. Let us all together bring a change by voting on the issue of education, health, electricity, employment," he added.
The AAP is gearing up to contest all seats in the upcoming assembly polls later this year, projecting itself as an alternative to both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state.
To woo the voters, Kejriwal has given a host of "guarantees" including an overhaul of the school education system in Gujarat to provide free and quality education to every child if the AAP is voted to power.
The AAP national convenor has also promised to provide free and good healthcare services to all in the state, free electricity upto 300 units per month to every household, jobs to every youth, a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 to those unemployed and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to women above 18 years of age.
