Senior advocate K K Venugopal likely to get fresh term as A-G: Report

-
ALSO READ
SC concerned over students stranded in Ukraine; govt says 17,000 evacuated
New York Attorney General seeks to compel Trumps to testify in civil case
SC asks AG to help in evacuation of Indians in Ukraine near Romania border
Court date for Andrew Cuomo after DA asks judge to dismiss charge
Delhi HC grants Whatsapp, Facebook time to respond to CCI probe
-
Senior advocate K K Venugopal may get a fresh term as Attorney General for India, sources in the government said on Tuesday.
A final decision would be taken in a day or two.
Venugopal's current one year tem ends on June 30.
The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end in 2020, he had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 91.
Last year too, Venugopal was reappointed for one year.
In view of the high-profile cases Venugopal is handling in the Supreme Court and his experience at the Bar, the government may reappoint him again.
There was no word yet on the period for which he could be reappointed to the constitutional post.
The law ministry has informed the government that his term ends on June 30 and the post needs to be filled.
He first took over as the attorney general, the top law officer of the Union government, on July 1, 2017, succeeding Mukul Rohatgi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU