Youth thrashed by Congress protesters for supporting Agnipath scheme

A youth was roughed up by Congress workers for enumerating benefits of Agnipath scheme when the party was staging a protest against it in Jhunjhunu on Monday.
According to onlookers, the Congress had staged a 'dharna' as a part of a call given by leaders for all India protest against the Agnipath scheme launched by the central government for Indian youths.
Amid the dharna, a young man came and sought permission to speak about the scheme. On being given a mike, he started counting the benefits of the scheme which irked the agitators. Khalil Budana, General Secretary of the District Congress Committee, snatched the mike from the youth and thrashed him up.
The deputed police personnel rushed to the dias.
Jagdeep Singh, who was assualted, is a resident of Lohsana in Churu district.
"When the saw the demonstration the against the Agnipath scheme, I wanted to tell them about its benefits and took the mic with the consent of the organisers. When I started counting the benefits of the scheme, people got furious, snatched mike and started beating me," he said.
Reacting to it, the BJP leaders said that the incident shows the anger of Congress when young man tried to say the truth.
BJP District President Pawan Mawandia said that Jhunjhunu is a district which has given maximum number of soldiers and martyrs in the country. So, nationalism runs in the blood of the youth here.
He said that the youth is well aware of how Agnipath will empower the nation.
However, Congress official Khaleel Budana, who allegedly assaulted the youth, denied assaulting the youth. "Since he had no understanding of the scheme, he spoke in favour of it. We explained the matter and sent him away," he said.
