Seven panchayat members handed over awards in Jammu and Kashmir

Seven panchayat members, including three from north Kashmir's Baramulla, were handed over National Panchayat Awards on Sunday for their outstanding work in implementation of various government schemes during the financial year 2020-21, an official spokesman said.
Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presented the awards to Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir at Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of the National Panchayat Day, the spokesman said.
He said the Union Minister and the Lt Governor congratulated the awardees and impressed upon them to continue their work as vital members of the grassroots democracy in the Union Territory.
The PRI members received awards under different categories of the National Panchayat Awards 2022, which are Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar for improving delivery of services and public goods, Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar for outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development by involving Gram Sabhas, Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award for developing its GPDP on the model guidelines and Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award for adopting child-friendly practices.
The panchayats and village councils were evaluated for the work undertaken by them during the appraisal year 2020-21, the spokesman said.
He said DDC Chairperson Baramulla Safeena Beigh, Block Development Council Chairperson from Baramulla Mir Iqbal, Sarpanch from Rajouri Anju Sharma and Sarpanch from Kupwara Parveena Begum received Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar under National Panchayat Awards-2022, while Sarpanch from Doda Romal Singh received Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award, Sarpanch from Baramulla, Khazir Mohd Mir received Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award and Sarpanch Kupwara Zainab Jan received Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar award.
