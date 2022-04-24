PM Modi to inaugurate 7 cancer hospitals in Assam's Dibrugarh on April 28

-
ALSO READ
Passenger's phone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from April 11 to 14
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit MP, Bihar and Pudduchery from April 22-24
Preparations begin for PM Modi's proposed visit to Badrinath-Kedarnath
PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Gujarat for two days later this month
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Assam's Dibrugarh on April 28. He will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals in the state.
In view of PM Modi's visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Vishwa Sharma reached Dibrugarh on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the programme.
In a tweet, the CM shared a picture of the meeting and said, "We are all set to welcome our PM Narendra Modi ji to Assam on April 28. Held a meeting at Manohari Tea Retreat, Dibrugarh, to discuss the plans for the inauguration of Dibrugarh Cancer Centre by the Hon'ble Prime Minister."
While taking a stock of the venue, Sharma instructed the BJP leaders and officials to pay special attention to drainage in view of the possibility of rain along, with other arrangements.
The Chief Minister has informed that PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam's Diphu on April 28, where he will first participate in a party meeting.
"PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28. His first programme will be in Diphu and after that, he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. This is a huge investment of Rs 4,000 crore with the joint collaboration of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts," he said.
"Along with this, the foundation stone of other seven new cancer hospitals will be laid," he added.
Talking about Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Guwahati municipal corporation elections, Sarma said that the people of Assam are very happy with what PM Modi is doing for the northeastern states.
"So far, no party has got such a big victory in the Guwahati municipal corporation elections. BJP and AGP have got 58 out of 60 seats. The people of Assam are very happy with what PM Narendra Modi is doing for the Northeast states," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU