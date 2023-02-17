JUST IN
Rs 500/month allocated to landless women farm labourers in Karnataka budget
Concept of 'Hindu Rashtra' against Mahatma Gandhi's ideals: Nitish Kumar
World Hindi Conference will become Hindi Mahakumbh in near future: EAM
Docs in MP call off indefinite strike within hours, govt to set up panel
AAP govt resorts to hunger strike in Srinagar amid anti-encroachment drive
Issue of alleged non-functional statutory panels in J-K under consideration
Soros targeting not only PM Modi, but Indian democratic system: BJP
Supreme Court to take call on listing of pleas challenging Article 370
Life Mission case: After 9-hour grilling session, ED makes headway
Truck carrying LPG cylinders rams into another in Ajmer, four dead
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Indian Army shows interest in locally-made jetpack on display at Aero India
icon-arrow-left
Parents' support key to stop violence in live-in relationships: NCW chief
Business Standard

Several families have cancelled pre-scheduled child marriages: Assam CM

Several pre-planned child marriages have been cancelled in Assam over the last few days in the wake of ongoing police crackdown

Topics
Child marriage in india | Child Marriage | Himanta Biswa Sarma

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Marie, center left, sits on a bench with a friend as they look towards a drone photographing them in Komao village outskirts of Koidu, district of Kono, Sierra Leone, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Marie, center left, sits on a bench with a friend as they look towards a drone photographing them in Komao village outskirts of Koidu, district of Kono, Sierra Leone, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Several pre-planned child marriages have been cancelled in Assam over the last few days in the wake of ongoing police crackdown, claimed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Reports are coming from various parts of Assam that several families have cancelled pre-scheduled marriages between under-age children after our drive against such illegal practices. This is definitely a positive impact of our two-week long crackdown against child marriage."

Earlier, Sarma said that after the government's drive against the child marriage in the state, people were coming out and surrendering before police.

He further mentioned that police action will continue and the state government has prepared an aim to achieve zero child marriage in the state.

It is worth mentioning that more than 3,000 people have been arrested in child marriage cases. At 216, Hojai district recorded the highest number of arrests so far followed by Nagaon (184).

In the meantime, thousands of arrests in child marriage cases have attracted some tough questions from the Gauhati High Court. While granting an anticipatory bail to nine persons related to this, the court observed that the government's drive has created havoc in the private lives of people.

--IANS

tdr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Child marriage in india

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 15:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU