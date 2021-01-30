Severe cold wave in few places of UP, dense fog in some parts of state

Severe conditions occurred at many places in over the past 24 hours with dense fog seen in isolated parts of the state, the Met office said on Saturday.

Dense to very dense fog occurred at few places over eastern UP and at isolated places over western regions while severe cold day conditions occurred at many places, the department said here.

to severe conditions occurred at isolated places over eastern UP and cold day conditions were recorded at isolated places in western parts of the state, they said.

Day temperatures rose markedly in Agra and Gorakhpur divisions; fell appreciably in Ayodhya and Bareilly divisions; rose appreciably in Meerut division and there was no large changein the remaining divisions of the state, they said.

Temperatures were below normal range in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly, Kanpur and Jhansi divisions while the mercury went appreciably below normal in Moradabad division.

Night temperatures were markedly below normal in Kanpur division; appreciably below normal in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Moradabad divisions and below normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The lowest temperature of the state at 2.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Churk in Sonbhadra district while thehighest temperature over the state at 21.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Najibabad.

The weatherman has forecast dense to very dense fog to be likely at isolated places over eastern UP and dense fog is very likely at isolated places in western parts of the state on Sunday.

