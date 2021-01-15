Moderate fog in Delhi, minimum temperature rises to 6.7 degrees Celsius

-
ALSO READ
Minimum temperature in national capital dips to 9.6 degrees Celsius: IMD
Delhi cold wave: Minimum temperature drops to 3.5 degrees Celsius
Thin layer of fog envelopes national capital, visibility affected: IMD
Cold wave likely to persist in national capital till January 2, IMD says
Delhi's temperature drops to lowest in 14 years as sever cold wave persists
-
Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 6.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Friday due to partly cloudy weather,the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
However, "moderate" fog lowered visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung and 300 metres at Palam in the morning, an IMD official said.
"Dense" fog is predicted in parts of the city on Saturday.
According to the IMD, "verydense"fogis when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of "dense"fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.
On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. It was 3.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
Coldand dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas brought theminimum temperature down in Delhi on Thursday. The wind direction then changed to northeasterly. This, along with partly cloudy weather, resulted in an increase in the minimum temperature, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.
On January 1, the city had recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, lowest for the month in 15 years.
The city's air quality remained "severe" on Friday as well.
The air quality index had entered the "severe" zone on Thursday due to the prevailing extremely unfavourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants, government agencies said.
The city's air qualityindex (AQI) was 460 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 429 on Thursday. It was 354 on Wednesday, 293 on Tuesday and 243 on Monday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
Srivastava saidthe wind speed has slowed down and the moisture in theairhas made the pollutants heavier.
The central government'sAirQualityEarly Warning System for Delhi saidslow winds and ventilation conditions are extremely unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.
This will lead to further deterioration in air quality, the agency said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU