Thin layer of fog envelopes national capital, visibility affected: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Delhi cold wave: Minimum temperature drops to 3.5 degrees Celsius
Delhi's temperature drops to lowest in 14 years as sever cold wave persists
Delhi cold wave: Minimum temperature drops to 3.6 degrees Celsius
Cold wave likely to persist in national capital till January 2, IMD says
Northwest India likely to get brief relief from severe cold conditions: IMD
-
People in Delhi woke up to another foggy morning on Monday with a thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital, reducing the visibility here.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi today will be 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 18 degrees Celsius.
The national capital, which witnessed rains over the weekend, is expected to receive more rains and thunderstorms today and tomorrow too, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A local out on an early morning walk at India Gate said: "It is really cold and foggy today."
A tourist on a holiday in the city said: "We arrived in Delhi from Agra for a vacation and the weather here is amazing. It is cold and foggy but we are enjoying it."
According to the IMD, there is no significant change in minimum temperatures over plains of northwest, central and west India during three to four days and a gradual fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over parts of northwest India thereafter.
"No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next the 24 hours and a rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days," the IMD added.
Apart from Delhi, shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram and Tripura are also expected during the next two days, the IMD stated. Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted rainfall for Rajasthan today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU