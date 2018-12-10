SFIO arrests three employees of Adarsh Group for siphoning off Rs 2 billion

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) Monday arrested three individuals of of companies for allegedly siphoning off more than Rs 2 billion, official sources said.

The SFIO, which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, mainly probes white-collar crimes.

The sources said the agency arrested Mukesh Modi, and Vivek Harivyasi of the of companies for committing alleged fraud by siphoning off more than Rs 2 billion.

These companies and other entities had taken huge loans from the Ahmedabad based run by family, they added.