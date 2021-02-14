Shah pays tribute to soldiers killed in Pulwama, says will never forget

-
Paying tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice.
"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted today.
This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.
Senior BJP leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute to the soldiers.
The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.
A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar.
