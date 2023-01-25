Shankar Mishra accused of urinating on woman on AI flight moves court

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on board an flight from New York to New Delhi, on Wednesday moved a seeking bail.

Mishra, currently in judicial custody, moved an appeal before a sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court that had denied him bail on January 11.

The sessions court is likely to hear the arguments on his application on January 27.

Mishra was arrested by a joint team of Bengaluru and Delhi police after he had gone incommunicado following the sordid incident on an flight on November 26, 2022.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the flight from New York to Delhi. The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint by the woman.

