Share ideas, suggestions for Oct 25 'Mann Ki Baat', appeals PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to people to share their ideas and suggestions for his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' that is scheduled for October 25.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter for the appeal, saying "Mann Ki Baat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journey of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change".
"This month's programme will take place on the 25th. Share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message."
The Prime Minister addresses the nation in a recorded a 30-minute message in 'Mann Ki Baat' on the last Sunday of every month in which innovative ideas and suggestions can be directly shared with the PM throughout the month.
Some of the suggestions are likely to be referred to by the Prime Minister during his address.
One Ashok Balan in his suggestion for 'Mann Ki Baat' mentioned that State Bank of India, the largest bank of India, is denying promotion opportunities to its subordinate cadre (most of them ex-servicemen) under the merit channel. "Several requests were made before the management but no reply. Rightful grievances of employees are not being responded if it is not routed through a specific staff union. I hope the situation will change under the new chairman," Balan mentioned in his idea.
Several other people have so far shared their ideas on the NaMo App and MyGov site so far regarding the radio programme.
--IANS
rak/ash
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
