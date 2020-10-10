Posters wishing Taiwan on its national day come up near Chinese embassy

-
ALSO READ
Corona warriors: Doctor, nurse among guests for Delhi govt's I-Day event
Taiwan scrambles jets as China planes cross 'sensitive' region of island
Special one-day session of Delhi Assembly on September 14: Report
In pictures: Traders burn Chinese goods, anti-China protest across India
China protests top US official's Taipei visit, jets enter Taiwan's airspace
-
Posters wishing Taiwan on its national day on Saturday came up near the Chinese embassy here, but were removed by the New Delhi Municipal Council within hours, an official said.
The posters -- bearing the words "Taiwan Happy National Day October 10" -- were issued by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who also tweeted their pictures.
The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri.
"We have removed the posters which were put up close to Chinese embassy," an NDMC official said Saturday.
Earlier, the Chinese embassy here had issued guidelines to the Indian media to not violate New Delhi's ''One-China'' policy during the national day of Taiwan.
"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honor their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the letter dated October 7 said.
"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle," it said.
The letter was issued in the wake of advertisements put out by the Taiwan government in a couple of leading newspapers in India ahead of Taiwan's national day on October 10.
India Thursday took oblique potshots over the guidelines, saying there is a "free media" in this country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU