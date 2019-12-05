JUST IN
Business Standard

Shilpa Shetty's fitness app wins Google Play's Best Apps of 2019 Award

The name of her app is 'ShipaShettyApp'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Shilpa Shetty is super happy as her fitness and wellness application "ShilpaShettyApp" was awarded Google Play's Best Apps of 2019 in the 'Personal Growth' category.

Shilpa on Friday took to Instagram to share the news among her followers.

"What an honour! Our @shilpashettyapp is awarded with the @googleplay's Best Apps 2019 in the 'Personal Growth' category. Couldn't have asked for a better news to end this year with!

"Thank you all so much for all the love and constant support you've bestowed upon our app... it really means a lot. I promise, the coming year will be bigger and better and killer for you all," she wrote.

On the film front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for "Nikamma".
First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 15:42 IST

