Shinde asks MSRTC to provide ex-gratia to kin of deceased in bus accident

-
ALSO READ
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
12 dead as Maharashtra-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
PM Modi expresses grief over Maharashtra Roadways bus accident in MP's Dhar
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Dhar bus accident, informed the Chief Minister's Office.
A Maharashtra Roadways bus carrying as many as 55 people, which was en route from Indore to Pune fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu over the Narmada river after the driver lost his balance, resulting in the death of 13 people.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to express grief over the Dhar bus accident and assured that he was in constant touch with the concerned officials as they care coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid.
"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge. Few passengers are rescued. Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Fadnavis said.
"I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector and Maharashtra ST officials and they are coordinating for rescue operations and medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery," he added.
Saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured that the rescue work was underway and local authorities were providing every possible assistance to those affected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU