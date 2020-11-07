Kerala govt grants Rs 20 lakh aid for education of children of prisoners

-
ALSO READ
Gold smuggling case: BJP launches protests to seek resignation of Kerala CM
Kerala CM reminds people to be vigilant and continue social distancing
Kerala opposition steps up pressure on CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept
Kerala reports 2,988 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally touches 100,000 mark
-
The Kerala government has
granted a fund of Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance for the education of children of jail inmates.
A total of Rs 15 lakh has been sanctioned for the assistance of their basic education and Rs 5 lakh as the aid for their professional studies, state Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja said here on Saturday.
The education aid is provided as part of the probation services implemented through the state Social Justice Department with an aim to bring all these children into the mainstream of the society.
"When the breadwinners of the family are in jail, the education of innocent children is stopped abruptly.
The government is implementing the project to ensure that their studies are not hampered," the minister said.
Under the scheme of assistance for basic education, the beneficiaries are children of women prisoners and those belonging to the families, which are headed by ladies as the male member is jailed.
Children aged below five years, and those studying in 1st to 5th standard would get Rs 300 each per month, while those studying in in 6th to 10th standard Rs 500, those in higher secondary Rs 750 and children pursuing degree and other professional courses would receive Rs 1000 each per month, Social Justice Department sources here said.
Under the scheme of assistance for pursuing professional courses, children of prisoners, serving life or death sentences, would get thesupport for their studies.
As the fee structure is different for various courses, Rs one lakh is allowed maximum for each student, they said.
Children of Below Poverty Line (BPL) are eligible for the benefits.
However,the financial assistance can be provided to the children even though the relatives who are liable to protect them fallunder the Above Poverty Line (APL) category, provided both the parents are in jail, they said.
The assistance is disbursed through jail superintendents which is approved by the Director of social justice, the department sources said adding that the amount would be directly transferred to the bank account of the deserved beneficiaries.
Over 6,000 prisoners are lodged in a total of 54 jails including 3 central prisons in the southern state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU