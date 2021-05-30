Maharashtra extends Covid-19 curbs for 15 days; shop timings eased

government on Sunday extended timing of essential stores by three hours and allowed e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential items in cities with low Covid-19 positivity rate.





These relaxations were introduced as the state government extended the Covid-19 curbs by fifteen days.

Standalone shops selling non-essential goods too will be allowed to remain open and decision regarding the same will be taken by local civic authorities. These relaxations will be made in cities with Covid-19 positivity rate of less than 10 per cent and where occupancy of oxygen beds is lower than 40 per cent.

Currently stores selling essentials are allowed to remain open from 7 am -11 am, and now the timing is being extended to 2 pm.

However, curbs are being made stricter in districts with over 20 per cent positivity rate and borders of such districts are being sealed according to new order issued on Sunday evening. The order will be in effect for fifteen days.

Earlier, chief minister announced a campaign to make villages Covid-19 free with an aim to stop the third wave of pandemic.

In his address, Thackeray said he will be interacting with industrialists on measures to keeping economic activities going in the state during pandemic.

He said the state government will also introduce a policy to support children who were orphaned due to Covid-19.