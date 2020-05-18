JUST IN
Business Standard

Shops to reopen odd-even basis, buses and taxis to run with curbs: Kejriwal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses with only 20 passengers, but said Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls and saloons will remain closed.

Addressing an online media briefing here, the chief minister said, "We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with Covid-19."

People boarding buses in the city will have to be screened first, he said, adding that four-wheeler vehicles, including taxis, will be allowed with only two passengers.

Two-wheelers will be permitted but no pillion riders, the chief minister said.


ALSO READ: Lockdown 4.0: Kejriwal wants Modi to allow public transport, pvt offices


"Construction activities and trucks carrying goods will be allowed in Delhi," he said.

Religious gatherings are barred in the city till May 31, the chief minister said, adding that restaurants can open for home-delivery but dining facilities will not be permitted.

A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions, while 20 people can take part in funerals, Kejriwal said.

On Sunday, the Centre extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the country till May 31 while giving more relaxations.
First Published: Mon, May 18 2020. 19:55 IST

