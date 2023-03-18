SIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J-K in terror-funding case

-
ALSO READ
Targeted killing of minorities: NIA raids multiple locations in J-K
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official
Toll in terror attack in J&K's Dhangri climbs to 7; villagers demand probe
Use of passports to travel for terror training stonewalled by J&K Police
-
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said.
They said searches were conducted at multiple locations in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts.
Those raided included relatives of Sarjan Barkati, who shot to fame during street protests in 2016, the officials said.
They said the searches were carried out by the SIA sleuths, who were assisted by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.
The searches were part of an ongoing probe into a terror-funding case, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 11:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU