JUST IN
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported
Garbage fire: NGT awards Rs 100 cr compensation against Kochi Corporation
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama: Officials
Recruit 500 more professors to implement NEP: Teachers' association in HP
Delhi excise policy case: ED likely to confront Sisodia with his PA today
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Oppn comes forward for talks: Shah
Time running out for laid off H-1B employees expected to leave soon
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's Pulwama
Top headlines: UBS likely to buy C Suisse, direct tax collection up 15.3%
Weekend Bites: Banking blues, exiting CEOs, and a new Cola War
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported
icon-arrow-left
India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days, active cases at 5,389
Business Standard

SIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J-K in terror-funding case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | terror funding case

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Terror funding
Photo: Shutterstock

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said.

They said searches were conducted at multiple locations in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Those raided included relatives of Sarjan Barkati, who shot to fame during street protests in 2016, the officials said.

They said the searches were carried out by the SIA sleuths, who were assisted by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The searches were part of an ongoing probe into a terror-funding case, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 11:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU