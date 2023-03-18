JUST IN
Delhi excise policy case: ED likely to confront Sisodia with his PA today
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Oppn comes forward for talks: Shah
Time running out for laid off H-1B employees expected to leave soon
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's Pulwama
Top headlines: UBS likely to buy C Suisse, direct tax collection up 15.3%
Weekend Bites: Banking blues, exiting CEOs, and a new Cola War
LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi today
PM to attend closing ceremony of Vijay Sankalp Yatra in K'taka on Mar 25
Different ways of worship shouldn't be reason for conflicts: RSS chief
Announcements in Budget attempt of Cong to fulfil personal interests: Raje
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi excise policy case: ED likely to confront Sisodia with his PA today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Recruit 500 more professors to implement NEP: Teachers' association in HP

There is a dire need to recruit 500 more professors in colleges to implement the National Education policy (NEP) 2020 in Himachal Pradesh, according to the delegates from the hill state

Topics
New national education policy | Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

National Education Policy

There is a dire need to recruit 500 more professors in colleges to implement the National Education policy (NEP) 2020 in Himachal Pradesh, according to the delegates from the hill state participating in an academic conference in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

In a release issued here on Saturday, the office-bearers of the Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers' Association (HGCTA), who are participating in the ongoing 32nd academic conference organised by the All India federation of University and College Teachers' Organisations (AIFUCTO), said around 100 colleges of the 133 in the state are without regular principals, 50 colleges are functioning from private premises and around 30 have only two or three professors.

Informing that Himachal Pradesh is going to be the first state to implement the NEP in colleges from the current academic session, HGCTA general secretary R L Sharma cautioned that the implementation of the policy in haste, without the required infrastructure and a sufficient number of teachers, could be disastrous.

Without proper administration and infrastructure, it is impossible to implement the NEP from this session, Sharma said while stressing the need for dialogue and deliberations between teachers and policymakers to chalk out the pros and cons of the policy before its implementation.

The delegates from across the country at the conference raised serious concerns over an "onslaught" on higher education "from all corners". The University Grants Commission (UGC) is issuing notices to hold seminars on topics that are "nowhere near to reality and logic", they said.

The theme of the conference being organised from March 17 to 19 is "75 Years of Independence: State of Higher Education in India". More than 2,000 delegates from universities and colleges across the country are attending the conference to deliberate upon the issues and challenges facing higher education in the context of the implementation of the NEP 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on New national education policy

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 10:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU