Sidhu confirms attendance for Imran Khan's swearing-in-ceremony on Aug 18

The on Saturday confirmed that former Indian cricketer has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan's Prime Minister-in-waiting on August 18 in Islamabad.

"The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan, who is going to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has sent an invitation to former cricketer and Cabinet Minister, Punjab, to his swearing-in ceremony. Apart from this, Khan also extended a personal invitation to Sidhu on the phone which was accepted in all humility by the latter," a government spokesman said here.

Besides Sidhu, two other Indian cricket legends and have also been invited.

Both Sidhu and Dev were contemporaries of the cricketer-turned-politician and had played several matches against Khan's Pakistan cricket team.

Sidhu, in a statement, said that Khan personally telephoned him also.

"The Secretariat of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has invited me to attend the swearing-in ceremony of as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18 at Islamabad," Sidhu said.

During the brief conversation, Khan thanked Sidhu for praising him.

Sidhu said that he has informed the Union Home Ministry and the office of the Punjab Chief Minister regarding his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony.