Sikkim coronavirus update: 29 new cases push state's Covid tally to 1,940

tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the state's tally to 1,940, an official said on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from East and 11 from West districts, state Information, Education and Communication officer Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state now has 538 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,396 people have recovered from the disease and six died.

East district has so far registered the highest number of cases at 1,377, followed by South Sikkim at 475, West Sikkim at 87 and North Sikkim at one, Bhutia said.

The state has tested 43,661 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

