JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Law should be made for spending 6% of GDP on education: Manish Sisodia
Business Standard

Sikkim coronavirus update: 29 new cases push state's Covid tally to 1,940

Twenty-nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the state's tally to 1,940, an official said on Monday.

Topics
Coronavirus | Sikkim

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid
Representative image

Twenty-nine more people have

tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the state's tally to 1,940, an official said on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from East Sikkim and 11 from West Sikkim districts, state Information, Education and Communication officer Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state now has 538 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,396 people have recovered from the disease and six died.

East Sikkim district has so far registered the highest number of cases at 1,377, followed by South Sikkim at 475, West Sikkim at 87 and North Sikkim at one, Bhutia said.

The state has tested 43,661 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 08:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU