Assam coronavirus update: State reports 10 Covid-19 deaths, 2,785 cases

The COVID-19 tally in rose



to 1,28,244 on Monday after 2,785 new cases were detected, while 10 fresh fatalities took the state's death toll to 370, Health and Family Welfare Minister said.

Of the new deaths, four were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two each from Karimganj and Nalbari, and one each from Dibrugarh and Sivasagar.

The mortality rate in the state is currently 0.29 per cent.

The 2,785 new positive cases in the state include 675 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 220 from Dibrugarh, 165 from Jorhat and 126 from Lakhimpur.

The new cases were detected out of 38,611 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. Altogether 25,32,726 samples have been tested in the state so far.

"And we completed 25 lacs test in our fight against #COVID-19. Tests per million are now 72987," Sarma tweeted.

He said that 2,250 patients were discharged on Monday and the recovery rate is currently 77.18 per cent.

The state now has 28,798 active cases, while 99,073 patients have recovered from the disease and three migrated out of the state.

Meanwhile, 727 recovered patients have donated plasma so far in five medical college hospitals of

