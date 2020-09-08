Pune coronavirus update: District records 4,273 cases, nears 200,000-mark

district reported 4,273 new



cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,97,286 on Monday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 4,651 with 76 more patients succumbing to the infection.

Also, 1,639 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district, the official said.

"Of the 4,273 cases, 2,053 were reported from areas under Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,07,958.

"With 1,259 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stood at 56,493," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Cantonment Board areas increased to 32,835, he said.

