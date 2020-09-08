JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Assam coronavirus update: State reports 10 Covid-19 deaths, 2,785 cases
Business Standard

Pune coronavirus update: District records 4,273 cases, nears 200,000-mark

Pune district reported 4,273 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,97,286 on Monday, a health official said

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Pune

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Bloomberg

Pune district reported 4,273 new

coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,97,286 on Monday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 4,651 with 76 more patients succumbing to the infection.

Also, 1,639 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district, the official said.

"Of the 4,273 cases, 2,053 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,07,958.

"With 1,259 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stood at 56,493," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 32,835, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU