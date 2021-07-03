Sikkim logs 178 fresh coronavirus infections, tally rises to 20,955

reported 178 fresh COVID-



19 cases, raising the tally to 20,955, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 308.

The northeastern state now has 2,058 active cases, while 18,336 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Of the new cases, West registered 64 infections, followed by 60 in East Sikkim, 51 in South and three in North Sikkim.

It has conducted 1,66,083 sample tests thus far, the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)