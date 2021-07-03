94% of patients with cancer respond well to coronavirus vax: Study

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Nearly 95 per cent of people with cancer developed a good immune response to the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines three to four weeks after receiving their second dose, finds a new study co-authored by Indian-origin researchers.
The study, published in the journal Cancer Cell, indicated that among the 131 patients studied, 94 per cent developed antibodies to the coronavirus.
Seven high-risk patients did not.
"We could not find any antibodies against the virus in those patients," said researcher Dimpy P. Shah from the University Of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Among the high-risk groups, patients receiving a therapy called Rituximab within six months of vaccination developed no antibodies. Rituximab is a monoclonal antibody used in the treatment of hematological cancers and autoimmune diseases.
Patients on chemotherapy that is toxic to cells developed antibody response, but it was muted compared to the general population.
"How that relates to protection against COVID-19, we don't know yet," Dimpy Shah said.
The Delta variant and other mutants of the Covid-19 virus were not examined in the study. The team also did not analyze the response of infection-fighting T cells and B cells in patients with cancer.
"Patients with hematological malignancies, such as myeloma and Hodgkin lymphoma, were less likely to respond to vaccination than those with solid tumours," said Pankil K. Shah from the Geneva University Hospital.
The median age of patients in the study was 63. Most of the patients (106) had solid cancers as opposed to hematological malignancies (25).
--IANS
vc/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU