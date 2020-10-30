Sikkim registers 18 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 3,893

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to



3,893 as 18 more people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Thursday.

East district reported 17 fresh cases, while South registered one, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) Member Sonam Bhutia said.

now has 268 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,476 patients have been cured of the infection, 67 people died of the disease, and 82 have migrated to other states.

East Sikkim has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 2,890, followed by South Sikkim at 719, West Sikkim at 179 and North Sikkim at 23.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 56,150 samples for COVID-19, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)