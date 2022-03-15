Singapore Airlines to expand VTL network to India, 26 countries: Report

-
ALSO READ
Singapore Airlines first major Asian carrier to report post-Covid profit
Singapore to progressively extend vaccinated travel lane flights to India
IndiGo to resume Chennai-Singapore flight under vaccinated travel lane
6 daily flights to operate from Nov 29 in Singapore-India vax travel lane
Singapore Airlines not to accept bookings for VTL flights till Jan 20
-
Singapore Airlines and its low-cost carrier Scoot will expand its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) network from March 16 to connect to 66 cities in 27 countries, including India, a media report said on Tuesday.
VTL allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers.
"New VTL services will be added progressively to selected cities in Southeast Asia and India, as well as Athens, from March 16, 2022," a Channel News Asia report quoted the airlines' parent company SIA Group as saying.
It said more non-VTL flights will also be converted to VTL flights for certain destinations and a total of 66 cities in 27 countries will be added.
Reporting its operating results for February, SIA Group said passenger capacity fell slightly to 44 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels.
This is 2 per cent lower than in January, "attributable to February being a shorter month", the report said.
Passenger capacity is expected to reach around 57 per cent of what it was pre-COVID-19 by April this year.
The group passenger load factor was 39.1 per cent in February, a 0.9 per cent drop from the month before.
The figure is a 29.4 per cent rise from the same time last year.
VTL ticket sales remained subjected to a 50 per cent reduction in arrival quotas in the first half of February.
"On February 16, 2022, Singapore announced that it would remove the 50 per cent cap, and progressively increase the VTL quota for daily arrivals from 5,000 to 15,000, by March 4, 2022," said SIA Group.
Cargo operations registered a cargo load factor of 69 per cent in February, 25.6 per cent lower year-on-year; this was "in line with seasonal fluctuations", it added.
Cargo capacity was up 50.4 per cent in February as a result of the progressive resumption of passenger flights.
But cargo loads rose just 9.8 per cent as overall air cargo demand eased during the Chinese New Year holiday period and more bellyhold space was allocated for carriage of passenger bags as passenger load factor improved, the SIA Group said.
As at the end of February, Singapore Airlines served 63 destinations, with Scoot flying to 37 destinations, according to the Channel report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU