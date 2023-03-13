Sitharaman to present J-K budget in LS today as 2nd leg of session begins

-
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will present the budget for 2023-24 for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.
She will also present the second batch of the supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23.
The finance minister will also present the supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23.
The second part of the budget session is set to resume from today after a month-long break.
The government will look forward to get the Union budget passed during the session, which will continue till April 6.
--IANS
ans/dpb
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 10:52 IST
