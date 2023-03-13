JUST IN
Sitharaman to present J-K budget in LS today as 2nd leg of session begins

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will present the budget for 2023-24 for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance minister | Jammu and Kashmir

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday will present the budget for 2023-24 for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.

She will also present the second batch of the supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23.

The finance minister will also present the supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23.

The second part of the budget session is set to resume from today after a month-long break.

The government will look forward to get the Union budget passed during the session, which will continue till April 6.

--IANS

ans/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 10:52 IST

