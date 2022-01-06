Repeated rejection by people drove Congress to path of insanity: Amit Shah

-
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modis security breach during his Punjab visit on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that repeated rejection by people have driven the Congress to the path of insanity.
Shah also said that such dereliction of security procedures in the Prime Minister's visit is totally unacceptable, for which accountability will be fixed.
In a series of tweets, Shah said, "Today's Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done."
"The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today's security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed," Shah added.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that Modi's security was breached during his visit to Punjab today. Taking cognisance of the security breach, the MHA has sought a detailed report from the state government. The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action in the matter.
Prime Minister Modi was visiting Ferozepur in Punjab to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. The Prime Minister cancelled his scheduled visit to Ferozepur at the last minute due to a security breach.
